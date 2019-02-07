Roundup of gardening news for Feb. 7, 2019

CLARK COUNTY

Flower school. The 20th annual Central Ohio Perennial Flower School is March 7 from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio.

Speakers are Brent Heath, bulbs as companion plants and tropical paradise summer garden; Scott Beuerlein, botanical garden, favorite plants from favorite public gardens; Heather Pariso, OMG! Those are perennials?; and Jacqueline Kowalski, dazzling dahlias.

Brent Heath, author of Daffodils for North American Gardens and Tulips for North American Gardens, will be signing his books which can be purchased at the program.

Deadline for registration is Feb. 26; pre-registration is required. The cost is $70 which includes continental breakfast and lunch.

Doors open at 8:15 a.m. for check-in.

Mail check and registration form to OSU Extension, Attn: Perennial School, 3130 E. Main St., Springfield, OH 45505.

Register online with credit cards only at http://go.osu.edu/2019clarkperennialschool.

For more information on garden programs, visit http://go.osu.edu/letsgarden or call 937-521-3860.

