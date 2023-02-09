Roundup of gardening news for Feb. 9, 2023

GEAUGA COUNTY

Gardening classes.

Gardening 101 Series Part 1: Site Selection and Preparation will be Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to noon. This program is free. Are you thinking about starting a vegetable garden or moving your existing garden to another location? In this session, the basic considerations of site selection, soil testing, preparation and common pitfalls to avoid when starting a garden, will be discussed.

Gardening 101 Series Part 2: Seed Selection and Planting Plan will be March 25, 10 a.m. to noon. This program is free. Learn the basics of selecting and starting your own seeds, what works best directly planted in your garden and when to start planting.

Gardening 101 Series Part 3: Working the Garden will be April 22, 10 a.m. to noon. This program is free. Watering, mulching, weeding and disease and pest management will be covered.

Gardening 101 Series Part 4: Harvesting and Preserving your Bounty is May 20, 10 a.m. to noon. This program is free. Determining when your vegetable or fruit is at optimum ripeness will be covered.

Registration is appreciated for all sessions. Register for all four sessions or one at a time.

Each class will be held at the Geauga County Extension Office, Patterson Center, 14269 Claridon-Troy Road.

Call for more information and registration at 440-834-4656. Mail checks, payable to OSU Extension, to: P.O. Box 387, Burton, OH 44021.

Information can be found at geauga.osu.edu or on Facebook at Geauga County Master Gardeners.

MAHONING COUNTY

Home and garden show. The 72nd annual Home and Garden Show will be March 3-5 at the Canfield Fairgrounds Event Center, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield. This show opens Friday, noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission is $5 and children 12 and under are free. Parking is free.

There will be fair food indoors and a guest break area.

Guests attending the show can register to win prizes throughout the show. For additional show information, check the HBA website, myhbaworks.org.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)