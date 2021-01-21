Roundup of gardening news for Jan. 21, 2021

WAYNE COUNTY

Greenhouse workshop. Ohio State University’s 2021 Greenhouse Management Workshop will be online Jan. 27-29. The theme is Improving Production Via Listening to Plants, and the workshop will cover topics in three focus areas, plant monitoring tools, fundamentals of crop production in controlled environments and commercial tools and research updates. There will be 12 sessions.

The workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on all three days of the event. Full program details are available in a flier at go.osu.edu/B2x4.

Registration is $60 and includes access to all the sessions and to recordings of the sessions until March 15. Participants can register online at go.osu.edu/B2wX and pay via credit card, or can mail in the registration form from the flier and include a check for payment. Participants will receive Zoom links for the workshop Jan. 25.

Continuing education credits have been requested for the workshop’s participants in Ohio pesticide credit recertification, Michigan pesticide certification, Indiana state chemist certification and Pennsylvania pesticide recertification.

For more information on the workshop, contact Mary Wicks at wicks.14@osu.edu or 330-202-3533.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Rain gardener program. Summit Soil and Water Conservation District will host a master rain gardener program this spring, to teach residents how to manage rainwater in their own yards.

Rain gardens naturally manage stormwater by infiltrating precipitation and allowing it to soak into the ground instead of sending it directly to storm sewers and nearby streams untreated.

The virtual orientation will be March 15, and will include links to the online classes. The first lesson will be discussed March 22, and the last will be discussed April 19. There will be an optional additional wrap up April 26.

Participants can watch classes at their convenience within the course timeline. The district will provide weekly feedback on homework assignments and quizzes. Upon completion of the course, participants will receive their Master Rain Gardener certificates after installing their own rain gardens or helping to install or maintain a community rain garden as a volunteer.

The cost for the class is $25. Registration and payment is due in the office by March 10. To register, visit sswcd.summitoh.net/featured/master-rain-gardener-program. For more information or with questions, call 330-926-2452.

