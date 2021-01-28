Roundup of gardening news for Jan. 28, 2021

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Garden symposium. Two gardening experts on the national scene will come together for the 25th anniversary Garden & Landscape Symposium Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kelly Norris and Brie Arthur will share their knowledge and passion for creating landscapes that are both beautiful and functional in this exciting virtual conference. The day concludes with a separate “virtual cocktail hour,” Spirits in the Garden, 6:30-8 p.m.

Norris will offer ideas for creating landscapes inspired by nature that promote connections with land, environment and humanity.

Arthur is known for championing sustainable land management. She will discuss thinking creatively about using grains, cover crops and seasonal vegetables to accent residential landscapes.

In the final hour of the symposium Norris and Arthur will share ideas in a “garden conversation,” offering their perspectives and expertise on topics of timely interest and addressing questions submitted by attendees.

Later on, Amy Stewart and Arthur will discuss some of the plants that make alcoholic beverages. They will cover some history, horticultural advice and a few recipes, including ideas for those with limited gardening area but lots of bar space.

For more information and to register, visit extension.psu.edu/garden-and-landscape-symposium. The fee for the symposium is $50.

For Spirits in the Garden, visit extension.psu.edu/spirits-in-the-garden. The registration fee is $15.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)