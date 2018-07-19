Roundup of gardening news for July 19, 2018

PORTAGE COUNTY

Permaculture workshop. Portage County Ohio State Extension Master Gardener Volunteers, Mary Lou Holly and Pamm McDowell, will discuss the principles of Permaculture design and creating a holistic garden, Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-noon.

The program will cover weeding, attracting beneficial insects, rainwater harvesting, and planting perennial vegetables, fruit, and flowers. The program is at the Soil and Water Conservation District, 6970 state Route 88, Ravenna. To register, call 330-296-6432 or email christensen.227@osu.edu.

• • •

Bee Lab Webinar. Elizabeth Long, Ohio State assistant professor of entomology, will present a webinar on protecting pollinators from pesticides Aug. 15, from 9-10 a.m.

Login to the webinar at 8:55 a.m. the day of the event by visiting go.osu.edu/theOSUbuzz.

• • •

Fall gardening. Portage County Master Gardener Lynn Vogel will discuss preparing your garden for winter, Aug. 30, 6:30-8 p.m. Topics include: Dormant season cover crops, conservation tillage, fall garden cleanup, and reaping the benefits of fallen leaves.

The program will be at the Soil and Water Conservation District, 6970 state Route 88, Ravenna. To register, call 330-296-6432 or email Christensen.227@osu.edu.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (PA.)

Food preservation classes. Three different locations throughout Allegheny County have a series of preserving classes during the 2018 canning season.

Classes:

South Park’s Buffalo Inn, Aug. 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Penn State Center, Aug. 25 and Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-noon

North Park Cabin, July 23, Aug. 13 and Sept. 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The first session (now available at North Park only) teaches how to properly dry and freeze the summer’s harvest of fruits and vegetables.

The next two canning sessions include hands-on demonstrations of how to use a boiling water canner method and the pressure canning process.

The cost for each of these trainings, paid individually, is $15 for the first sessions on Freezing and Drying and $25 each for the second on water bath canning and the third on pressure canning.

Registration and payment is available on the Penn State Extension website. Sign up early to reserve a spot.

For information, call 412-482-3459.