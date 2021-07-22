Roundup of gardening news for July 22, 2021

PENNSYLVANIA

Home preservation. Best practices in home food preservation techniques will be the focus of a Penn State Extension webinar series, with topics ranging from jams and jellies to pressure canning.

The series will cover fermented pickles and sauerkraut Aug. 3, 1-2:30 p.m., tomatoes and salsa Aug. 6, 1-2:30 p.m., and jams and jellies Aug. 16, 7-8:30 p.m.

Each of these webinars will explain the scientific reasoning behind today’s recommended methods for home food preservation while dispelling food preservation myths and unsafe practices of the past. Participants may register for each of the webinars individually or attend as many as they would like. The cost of each webinar is $5.

To register for the fermented pickles and sauerkraut webinar, visit extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-fermented-pickles-and-sauerkraut-webinar. To register for the tomatoes and salsa webinar, visit extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-tomatoes-and-salsa-webinar.

To register for the jams and jellies webinar, visit extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-jams-and-jellies-webinar.

To see all the webinars offered, visit extension.psu.edu/food-safety-and-quality/home-food-safety/see-all-home-food-safety/shopby/webinars.

