Roundup of gardening news for June 17, 2021

BELMONT COUNTY

Homesteading. The Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District will be continuing its series of Half Acre Homesteading classes in July. These classes aim to teach anyone how they can utilize the space and resources available to them to become more self-sustainable.

The July Half Acre class will cover beginner canning. The beginner canning class will be July 6, 6 p.m., at the Capstone Soccer Complex, on Airport Road, in St. Clairsville. This class will be taught by Hannah Carpenter, and the cost is $10. Every participant will get a take-home item related to the class.

Those interested can sign up by contacting the district office at 740-526-0027 or belmontswcd.edu@gmail.com.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Market gardening. Central State University Extension is hosting a series of monthly on-farm classes on urban market gardening, with the next session, “Pest and Weed Management,” June 21, 4-6 p.m., at South Side Family Farms, 1200 Wilson Avenue, in Columbus.

Classes are the third Monday of every month, May-October, 4-6 p.m.

The class will cover the basics of pest and weed management in the market garden. Market gardening means growing for profit in a small space. Classes will take place on-farm and will feature hands-on learning opportunities and on-site demonstrations of growing techniques essential to successful market gardening.

The class is free, but space is limited to 15 participants and registration is required. To register, visit forms.gle/Xsoi5j31xG5zXmCx7.

GEAUGA COUNTY

Blueberry event. The Geauga County Master Gardeners are hosting an event about blueberries from 7-9 p.m. July 12 at Messenger Century Farm, 17098 Messenger Road, Auburn, OH 44023.

Visit a working blueberry farm and learn about blueberries, including the varieties and their best uses, freezing, pests and diseases and recipes. Participants will visit the blueberry fields and hear a presentation. There is no cost. The even will go on rain or shine. In the case of rain there is a building for a sheltered presentation. Dress accordingly and consider insect repellent.

Registration is appreciated; call 440-834-4656.

With Ohio State University Extension offices temporarily closed, gardeners can reach out for master gardener help and information through email at mggeauga@yahoo.com. The master gardener volunteers are OSU Extension-trained to educate others.

For more details on what to include in your email, visit geauga.osu.edu. The email will be checked Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

PENNSYLVANIA

Clinic. Plant pathologists at Penn State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences can help diagnose lawn problems through the Turfgrass Disease Clinic.

The clinic processes home lawn samples and commercial turfgrass specimens from golf courses, commercial landscapes, sod farms and athletic fields.

Both services accept samples, free-of-charge, from citizens and businesses in Pennsylvania.

This process includes identifying the species of grass, cultural practices and symptom assessment. More information is available online at plantpath.psu.edu/about/facilities/plant-disease-clinic. Questions may be directed to srm183@psu.edu or wxu2@psu.edu.

– – –

Webinars. Penn State Extension is offering several webinars this summer.

There will be a free lunch and learn webinar series for new and beginning poinsettia growers, from noon to 1 p.m., weekly on Wednesdays, until July 7. Featured topics in this webinar series include new poinsettia varieties for pa growers, biocontrols in poinsettias, nutrient management, using plant growth regulators and disease management.

Register online at extension.psu.edu/greenhouse-grower-lunch-and-learn-poinsettia-primer, or call the customer service team at 877-345-0691.

There will be a free Mum Production Call-in Program for commercial growers June 10, 7-8:30 p.m. Penn State Extension Commercial Horticulture Educators Krystal Snyder, Sinclair Adam and Tom Ford will be on hand to answer garden mum production questions. Register online at extension.psu.edu/mum-production-call-in, or call the customer service team at 877-345-0691.

Penn State Extension will also host a webinar series on home food preservation techniques. Pressure canning is June 22, 1-2:30 p.m., ask the experts is June 28, 1-2 p.m., and atmospheric steam canning is June 30, 1-2:30 p.m.

Costs range from free to $5. Participants can register for webinars individually or attend as many as they would like.

To register for pressure canning, visit extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-pressure-canning-webinar.

To register for ask the experts, visit extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-ask-the-experts.

To register for atmospheric steam canning, visit extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-atmospheric-steam-canning.

To see all the webinars offered, visit extension.psu.edu/food-safety-and-quality/home-food-safety/see-all-home-food-safety/shopby/webinars.

