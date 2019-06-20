Roundup of gardening news for June 20, 2019

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Note card workshop. Visit the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center July 27 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. to make pressed, dried flower note cards or bookmarks. This activity is for children and adults. Projects will take about 30 minutes to complete.

The center is at 12884 Echo Dell Road, East Liverpool. Visit www.beavercreekwildlife.org for more information.

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY

Garden story time. Story time in the historic Zoar Garden will be held Wednesdays from 11 to 11:45 a.m. until July 31. There is no cost to attend.

Story time is geared toward children from preschool through second grade, but older siblings are welcome to attend. American Sign Language will be used for children with hearing impairments.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)