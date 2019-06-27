Roundup of gardening news for June 27, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Container gardens. There will be a container gardens class at 7 p.m. July 8 at the Schiappa Branch Library in Steubenville.

Cost is $5 and preregistration is required. Call the Jefferson County Extension at 740-264-2212 or email lyon.194@osu.edu to register.

ROSS COUNTY

Grassland hike. Hopewell Culture National Historical Park will host a native grasslands event June 29 from 9 a.m. to noon.

A ranger-led hike will follow, 1-2 p.m., to view native grassland plantings and describe Hopeton Earthworks. The event will begin at Mound City Group unit and will move to Hopeton Earthworks unit.

The hike will include four presentations on the differences between native and exotic wildflowers, the importance of native wildflowers for pollinators and wildlife, advantages of incorporating native grasses for forage into your farm and finding forage stability in unstable growing conditions.

The ranger-led hike will consist of a 1.5-mile long hike exposed to full sun the entire way. There are no restroom facilities at Hopeton Earthworks. Sturdy shoes, sunscreen, bug spray and water are recommended.

Mound City Group Visitor Center is at 16062 state Route 104 in Chillicothe. For more information, call 740-774-1126 or visit www.nps.gov/hocu.

