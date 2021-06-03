Roundup of gardening news for June 3, 2021

MAHONING COUNTY

Urban pollinators. Mahoning County Extension and Mary Gardiner will offer a virtual class over Zoom to discuss pollinators in urban centers and vacant land habitats June 15, 5:30-7 p.m. Gardiner is a professor in the Department of Entomology at Ohio State University.

The class is free. To register or learn more, call Mahoning County Extension at 330-533-5538, or visit go.osu.edu/vacantlandhabitats.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Garden tour. The Richfield Historical Society will offer the Richfield Garden Tour and Plant Sale June 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 3907 Broadview Road, in Richfield. Tickets are $10 to view five gardens.

Guests can get tickets at the plant sale site behind the museum. Instead of the usual box lunch, the society is suggesting Olesia’s Taverne, P.O.C. Pierogies or Teschner’s Tavern as possible lunch spots in town.

Picnic tables are available near the plant sale. Restrooms and water bottles will be available. The varied gardens include The Gentleman’s Farm, An Ornamental Odyssey with Fallen Trees, The Stonegarden Farm Permaculture Plots, Spif’s Garden at Richfield Heritage Preserve and the Oviatt House Stream Bank Garden of Trees, featuring the Cucumber Tree.

If you wish to donate labeled perennial plant divisions or house plant cuttings in waterproof containers for the plant sale, bring them at 10 a.m. that day. For more information, call 330 659-6819 or 330 659-0336.

