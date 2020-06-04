Roundup of gardening news for June 4, 2020

STARK COUNTY

Composting workshop. Stark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will host a virtual workshop via Zoom on composting June 17 at 6 p.m. The workshop will cover how to install and maintain a compost bin as well as the art and science of composting. For those interested, Stark SWCD is selling compost bins for $50 at its office (2650 Richville Drive SE, Massillon) during normal business hours. To reserve your spot and receive the Zoom link, call 330-451-7645.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)