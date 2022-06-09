Roundup of gardening news for June 9, 2022

MAHONING COUNTY

Veggies and more tour. Do you want to grow your own food? Need expert advice on your garden? The experts are coming to local gardens all around Youngstown throughout the summer to help communities grow their own food. Join the Ohio State University master gardener volunteers along with OSU extension staff for the Veggies and More Tour, Growing Local Foods: Urban Farms & Gardens Summer Tour Series. Every Monday at 6 p.m. through Aug. 15 (excluding July 4), a host of different volunteers and local experts will meet at several different community garden locations to share details about plants growing at that garden and to answer your gardening questions.

Participants should bring a notepad and a lawn chair for seating. Details for the events, along with exact garden locations and addresses for each week are posted at go.osu.edu/veggiestour2022. For the most up-to-date information about scheduling and weather cancellations, follow extension Facebook posts @MahoningExtension. For questions, call Mahoning County Extension at 330-533-5538.

MEDINA COUNTY

Master gardener volunteer program. Applications for the 2022 Master Gardener training program are now available. The program provides intensive horticulture training to Ohio residents who then volunteer their time and new knowledge toward helping others through their local OSU extension office. This program reaches hundreds of people in Medina County each year by offering presentations to the public, hands-on gardening mentorship and youth gardening programs in the community. No gardening experience is required. You need only have a desire to learn and interest in sharing what you learn with others. Classes will be Wednesday evenings, July 27 through October, from 6 to 9 p.m. Applications are due July 5. Cost is $250 per person covering 15 classes, manuals and materials.

More information can be found at go.osu.edu/medinamgv. Contact Ashley Kulhanek with questions at 330-725-4911, email at kulhanek.5@osu.edu; or medina.osu.edu.

STARK COUNTY

Literacy in the gardens. Come relax and explore all that nature has to offer at Beech Creek Gardens during Literacy in the Gardens. Guests can explore the outdoors with a dozen interactive activities perfect for kids of all ages. Come visit the interactive books in our blooming gardens or enjoy a book of your choosing in one of our many reading pods or hammocks.

Experience the gardens and literature like never before in three storybook trials, each of which tells a tale about nature and the world we live in. Literacy in the Gardens is included with general admission to Beech Creek Gardens ($11 per person). Members and children 2 years and younger receive free admission. Families will receive a storybook journal that will include a map of each of the storybook trials, scavenger hunt, nature rubbing page, a botanical garden drawing page with instructions and other literacy activities.

For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org/literacy-in-gardens. Beech Creek Botanical Garden is at 11929 Beech St. NE in Alliance, Ohio.

• • •

Virtual natural lawns workshop. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District will host a virtual natural lawns workshop, June 16 at 1 p.m. This free program will be available online via Zoom.

The workshop will focus on tips and advice to help naturalize your lawn while protecting the environment and saving you time and money along the way. For more information, and to register, visit starkswcd.org or call the Stark Soil and Water Conservation District office at 330-451-7645.

