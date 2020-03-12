Roundup of gardening news for March 12, 2020

MAHONING COUNTY

Coffee with the Master Gardeners – Growing Degree Days and Pruning. Do you know what temperature your garden plants need in order to grow and develop? Learn about growing degree days, as well as pruning tips and tricks for managing your shrubs and trees during late winter and into early spring at this program March 16, which begins at 9:30 a.m. with refreshments and will continue with an educational program from 10 a.m. to noon.

Program speakers David Sprague, Mahoning County master gardener volunteer, and Eric Barrett, OSU extension educator, will show you how to plan your garden and manage existing shrubs for success.

Registration is $15, which includes coffee, a light breakfast and program handouts. Registration can be mailed or dropped off at Mahoning County Extension, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield. Seating is limited and is filled on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, contact Mahoning County extension at 330-533-5538 or visit http://go.osu.edu/marchcoffee20.

