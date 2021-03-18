Roundup of gardening news for March 18, 2021

PIKE COUNTY

Fruit production web series. The Ohio State University South Centers is hosting an online series focused on fruit production beginning March 23 with blueberries, continuing with blackberries March 30, and finally concluding with raspberries April 6.

Each event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and last until around 11:30 a.m. These free online events will conducted virtually via Zoom. You must register no later than the Monday prior to each event by visiting go.osu.edu/fruitseries.

STARK COUNTY

Virtual rain garden workshop. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District will host a rain garden workshop March 25 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn how to use native rain gardens in your backyard. Make your reservation by calling 330-451-7643. A link to join the Zoom workshop will be provided.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)

