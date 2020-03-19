Roundup of gardening news for March 19, 2020

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Garden treasures spring gardening symposium. The Penn State master gardeners of Lawrence County are holding its spring symposium April 18 at the First United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive in New Castle, Pennsylvania, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Join Laura Deeter, professor of horticulture technologies at Ohio University, as she presents on Color Theory and how you can apply it to your own garden for year-round color. Stacey Widenholf will present Monarch Butterflies as she focuses on how their beauty and familiarity help connect both children adults with the natural world. Penn State extension educator, Brian Wolynaik, will present The Benefits of Trees as his presentation shows how trees can change our outlook about surroundings.

Dave Kwasnik will present Birdwatching for the Gardener by sharing what gardeners can plant and provide to attract more birds to your garden. Finally, Dave Cole will present Garlic. Discover the wide range of varieties of garlic and take a tour in the life of a garlic plant.

Cost for this program is $50 and includes a light breakfast, lunch buffet (with vegetarian and special diet needs options), beverages and workshop packet. There will also be a silent auction and a variety of vendors.

To register, go to https://extension.psu.edu/spring-garden-symposium or call 877-345-0691. Registration deadline is April 11. After registration closes, cost will be $55. Walk-ins may be accepted if space permits, but will not be guaranteed meals and a workshop packet.

