Roundup of gardening news for March 21, 2019

CLARK COUNTY

Hydrangea class. Eric Barrett, Ohio State University (OSU) Extension educator from Mahoning County, will present a class about hydrangeas April 11 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The class will take place at OSU Extension Clark County, 3130 E. Main St., Springfield, Ohio.Barrett will discuss what varieties work best in gardens and landscapes and the proper care, pruning and maintenance of hydrangeas.

Participants will receive a quick reference chart and a quart size hydrangea plant to take home.

The cost of the program is $40. Register by April 4 with payment to OSU Extension, Attn: Hydrangea, 3130 E. Main St., Springfield, OH 45505.

The registration form is available at go.osu.edu/clarkhydrangea. Call 937-521-3860 for more information.

LAWRENCE COUNTY (PA)

Spring gardening symposium. The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will hold a spring symposium April 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive, New Castle.

Speakers will share their knowledge about gardening topics, and participants will be able to choose break out sessions to attend.

The cost is $50 and includes a light breakfast, lunch buffet, beverages and workshop packet. There will be a silent auction and vendors. Register by March 31 by visiting extension.psu.edu/spring-garden-symposium or calling 877-345-0691.

MAHONING COUNTY

Plant and Pest Clinic. Plant and Pest Clinic is open all year and staffed by Master Gardener Volunteers from April 1 to Oct. 31.

They research and identify insects, find the problem with sick pepper plants, explain blackened spots on tomatoes, investigate brown-spotted lawns and assist with many other garden problems each year, and all at no cost to the community.

These same volunteers offer classes and workshops in the community covering all kinds of topics from ferns to garden art and from pollinators to Ice Age dinosaurs.

They also organize and teach all-day seminars, monthly classes and share helpful hints with neighbors at the Local Flavor Community Garden and Urban Farm Tours every Monday throughout the summer months.

For more information, call 330-533-5538, visit the OSU Extension office, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio, or check the website at mahoning.osu.edu.

