Roundup of gardening news for March 7, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Cool season annuals. Features cool-season flowers and vegetables. March 21, 3-6 p.m., at the Chadwick Arboretum and Learning Gardens, Ohio State, Howlett Hall, 2001 Fyffe Court, Columbus. Proceeds benefit arboretum’s students, programs and gardens. Free admission; for more details, visit go.osu.edu/CnJZ.

GEAUGA COUNTY

Wildflowers and folklore. Learn about the wildflowers of Geauga County March 23, 10-11 a.m., at the Geauga County OSU Extension Office, Patterson Center, 14269 Claridon-Troy Road.

To register for the free program, call 440-834-4656.

LAKE COUNTY

Gardening workshop. Lake County master gardeners are hosting their annual gardening workshop at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland, Ohio, March 9. Doors open at 8 a.m., program begins at 8:45 a.m. and last session ends at 3:30 p.m. Twelve sessions will be offered in four time slots. The program is $48, which includes breakfast, lunch, refreshments, handouts and gift. Vendors will offer garden items for sale.

Workshop sessions cover topics such as pollinator gardening, vegetable gardening, community gardening, biodiversity and Mentor Marsh, native plants, healthy soil, herbs, pest management healthy trees and pruning.

To register, email MGVLakeCounty@gmail.com or call 440-350-2254. For a registration form download the brochure and registration form at lake.osu.edu or visit Ohio State University Extension-Lake County on Facebook.

WAYNE COUNTY

Tree walk. A tree walk featuring a variety of topics, including selection, planting, diseases and pests will be held March 13, 1-2 p.m., at the Seaman Orientation Plaza, Secrest Aboretum, OARDC, CFAES Wooster campus, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, Ohio. Free event; for more details, call 330-263-3761 or visit go.osu.edu/Ch2S

