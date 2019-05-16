Roundup of gardening news for May 16, 2019

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Composting clinic. Judith Rodkey, OSU Extension Master Gardener’s Speakers Bureau, will share information on the basics of composting May 18 from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road, East Liverpool.

The program is offered free of charge, but donations are always appreciated. Visit www.beavercreekwildlife.org for more information.

MAHONING COUNTY

Dahlia plant and tubar sale. The Mahoning Valley Dahlia Society will hold its annual plant and tuber sale May 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1463 Shields Road, Boardman.

All sizes, colors and shapes of dahlias will be offered. Society members will help with plant selection and answer questions about planting and growing the flowers.

STARK COUNTY

Raised gardens. The Master Gardener group from OSU extension will present a program on how best to use raised gardens at church and tips for home gardens May 17 at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church, 4600 Fulton Drive NW, Canton.

The group will meet at 11:30 a.m. for a boxed lunch and program to follow. The cost is $10 per person, which includes the lunch and program. To make a reservation, contact Nancy Schoenbaum at 330-493-1386.

Plant expo. The OSU Extension Stark County Master Gardener Volunteer Program will hold its 14th annual Plant Expo May 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will take place in the Stark County Farm Bureau Building at the Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave. NW, Canton.

Sale plants are local to the area and inspected by the Ohio Department of Agriculture to be free of disease and insects. Offerings include perennials, native plants, heirlooms, vegetables and herbs. Guests can learn about a variety of topics and get answers to gardening questions.

The expo is open to the public and includes free parking and free admission. Cash and checks are the only accepted forms of payment. For more information, visit osustarkmg.org or call the OSU Extension Stark County office at 330-832-9856, ext. 3476.

