Roundup of gardening news for May 2, 2019

GEAUGA COUNTY

Perennial garden. There will be a perennial garden workshop May 18, 9 a.m.-noon, at the Geauga County OSU Extension office, Patterson Center, 14269 Claridon-Troy Road, Burton.

Cost is $35. To register, call 440-834-4656.

Free milkweed plant. Geauga Park District is propagating native milkweed and is giving plants away for free on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

Milkweed will be distributed at two locations: The West Woods Nature Center May 12, between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and Claridon Woodlands June 16, between 9:30 a.m. and noon.

Call Tami Gingrich at 440-279-0811 with questions.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Selection and production class. There will be a crop selection and maximizing production class May 6 at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson County Joint Vocational School, 1509 County Highway 22A, Bloomingdale.

Cost is $5 and preregistration is required by calling 740-264-2212 or emailing lyon.194@osu.edu.

MEDINA COUNTY

Hydrangea school. OSU Extension will host Hydrangea School May 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the AI Root Community Room, 640 W. Liberty St., Medina. Participants will join OSU Extension educator Eric Barrett to learn all about hydrangeas. Participants will receive a reference chart and a hydrangea to take home.

The cost of the program is $30 per person, and preregistration is required by May 8. To learn more, call Medina County Extension at 330-725-4911 or visit medina.osu.edu/events for registration.

