Roundup of gardening news for May 20, 2021

BELMONT COUNTY

Plant swap. The Belmont County Master Gardeners will once again be hosting their free Plant Swap event at the Belmont County Fairgrounds, June 15, at 6 p.m.

Attendees can bring a plant or two and swap them for something new. This can be a perennial, annual, tree, vegetable, houseplant or any other plant that needs to be thinned out or that you just don’t want anymore. Make sure you label that plants you want to swap with the name and any other information the new owner might need to know.

Those who don’t have a plant to swap can also participate. Participants will need to wear masks, maintain social distancing and provide contact tracing information upon arrival.

For more information or questions, call 740-526-0027.

