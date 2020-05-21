Roundup of gardening news for May 21, 2020

MAHONING COUNTY

Virtual Plant and Pest Clinic with the Mahoning County Master Gardeners. Do you have questions about your garden or any unwelcome pests around the house? The Mahoning County master gardener volunteers will offer a virtual plant and pest clinic each Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

During this time, you will have the opportunity to speak directly with master gardener volunteers to discuss your plant and pest questions. Come prepared with pertinent information regarding the problem, along with a photo if possible. This is a free service to anyone. The link to join the virtual clinic, along with more information can be found at go.osu.edu/virtualclinic. If you are unable to join during virtual hours, call the Mahoning County Extension office at 330-533-5538 so that they can collect information for master gardeners to assess.

RICHLAND COUNTY

Native plant sale. Richland SWCD is hosting a native plant sale in conjunction with Natives in Harmony. Plant plugs cost $3 and orders may be placed by calling Natives in Harmony at 419-688-9800 by June 5.

A list of offered plants and their descriptions are found in the Native Plant Sale Catalog available on the Richland SWCD website at richlandswcd.net/services/water/rain-gardens. Plants are subject to availability at the time of order.

Pick-up will be June 10, 5-6 p.m., in the back parking lot of the Richland County Longview Center, at 1495 W. Longview Ave., in Mansfield.

For more information about the sale, call 419-747-8685 or email sutter.theresa@richlandswcd.net.