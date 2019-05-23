Roundup of gardening news for May 23, 2019

GEAUGA COUNTY

Hydrangea workshop. There will be a hydrangea workshop May 30, 7-9 p.m., at the Geauga County Extension office, Patterson Center, 14269 Claridon-Troy Road, Burton.

Eric Barrett, Mahoning County Extension educator, will lead the workshop. Cost is $30 and you will get a hydrangea to take home.

