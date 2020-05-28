Roundup of gardening news for May 28, 2020

MAHONING COUNTY

Soil testing. The Mahoning County Extension office is now accepting soil samples for testing to help ensure healthy soils for summer gardens and plants. Soil samples can be dropped off anytime at the Mahoning County Extension office, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio. Place all samples in the marked crate at the back door of the office. Samples should be in a plastic bag with your name.

To collect a sample, take 10-15 cores at 8 inches deep from random locations throughout your testing site. Mix these cores together and bring one cup of soil as your sample. The cost of testing is $20 per sample, and payment should be provided in an envelope with either check or exact change. Envelopes can be slid between the back doors into the receiving bin inside, which will be checked regularly by OSU extension.

Include your name, address, phone number and email in the envelope, or simply fill out the submission form found at go.osu.edu/soiltestmaho. For any questions, contact Mahoning County OSU Extension at 330-533-5538.

• • •

STARK COUNTY

Rain barrel workshop. Stark Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) will host an in-person rain barrel workshop at its office at 2650 Richville Drive SE in Massillon, Ohio, June 3, at 6 p.m. Participants will learn how to install and maintain a rain barrel.

Stark SWCD is selling rain barrels and diverter kits for $60. Check or exact change accepted. Stark SWCD is limiting the attendance to six people. To make your reservation, call 330-451-7645. No walk-ins are permitted at this time.

