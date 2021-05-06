Roundup of gardening news for May 6, 2021

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Tractor training. Join Central State University Extension and ModCon Living Tool Library for a training on how to use a walk-behind tractor, 9-11 a.m., May 29, and repeating 1-3 p.m., June 5, at Mid-Ohio Farms, 116 N. Wheatland Ave., Columbus.

Attendees will be shown how to use the tractor and experience hands-on practice using three different implements that are commonly used (tiller, rotary plow and flail mower). Walk-behind tractors are typically selected by farmers who are growing on less than 5 acres. They can be essential tools for the small-scale farmer to be able to prepare beds efficiently and are compatible with many low and minimal tillage practices.

The presentation will also discuss the pros/cons of using a walk-behind tractor and rental/purchase options. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact dhilfinger@centralstate.edu.

• • •

Gardening series. Join Central State University Extension for a series of monthly on-farm classes on urban market gardening with the first session 4-6 p.m., May 17, at South Side Family Farms, 1200 Wilson Ave., Columbus.

Classes will be held the third Monday of every month (May-October), 4-6 p.m., and are free to the public.

The first class in the series will cover the basics of efficient bed preparation and setting up drip and microsprinkler irrigation systems. It will demo how to prepare a seed bed for direct seeding and transplanting, including setting up your irrigation lines.

Classes will take place on farm and will feature hands-on learning opportunities and on-site demonstrations of growing techniques essential to successful market gardening.

All are welcome to participate, but space is limited to 15 participants; registration is required. Registrations can be made at forms.gle/LxjwddhCNCRkLxyy5.

For more information about the gardening series, contact Dana Hilfinger at dhilfinger@centralstate.edu.

GEAUGA COUNTY

Homeschool days. Homeschoolers can join a naturalist for a virtual lesson all about pollinators, then go on a pollinator-themed outdoor scavenger hunt that, once completed and turned in to one of our drop-off locations, will earn you a flower-and insect-themed activity pack (complete with honey samples).

Registration is required for Homeschool Days: At-Home and Outdoors Pollinators at geaugaparkdistrict.org or 440-286-9516. Both age groups will be held May 14: ages 5-7 from 10 to 11 a.m., then ages 8-12 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Login information will be sent prior to the program date.

• • •

Plant sale. The Perennial Gardeners of Chesterland will have a plant sale, May 8, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., rain or shine, at the Town Hall in Chesterland, 13455 Chillicothe Road.

There will be perennials, annuals, shrubs, herbs and hanging baskets. Check out the garden shed with new and gently used gardening items. The proceeds of this event sustain ongoing community projects and educational pursuits.

STARK COUNTY

Plant sale. The Tuslaw Garden Club will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in June. Two charter members are still active in the club, Donna Huddleston and Helen Horst. The club holds monthly meetings with guest speakers, hands-on demonstrations and field trips.

The Tuslaw Garden Club is affiliated with Ohio Association of Garden Clubs. If you are interested in learning more about the club, contact Patty Begue at 330-833-9903.

The annual plant sale is May 13, 14 and 15 on the corner of Jacob and Market streets in Navarre, Ohio.

PENNSYLVANIA

Landscape class. Penn State Extension is offering a new online course, Pest and Disease Management for Landscape Plants, for landscapers, horticulture professionals, avid gardeners, and anyone who wants to learn about managing plant health diseases, vertebrate and invertebrate pests, insects, abiotic disorders, and integrated pest management.

This self-paced course teaches you about preventing and managing plant health problems, plant diseases, common vertebrate and invertebrate pests, insects, abiotic disorders, and integrated pest management. Although the course focuses on ornamental trees, shrubs and plants for landscaping, the plant health and disease diagnosis principles can be applied widely to all plants or crops.

Participants who successfully complete the course will earn the following Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture pesticide applicator recertification credits: 05 Forest Pest Control (6 credits), 06 Ornamental and Shade Trees (10 credits), 07 Lawn and Turf (1 credit), 15 Public Health – Vertebrate Pests (1 credit), 18 Demonstration and Research (10 credits), 22 Interior Plantscape (4 credits), 23 Park or School Pest Control (10 credits), Core Credits (2 credits), Private Category (6 credits).

This course is ideal for people seeking employment in landscape design, installation and maintenance and landscape businesses who want to provide additional training to experienced employees.

To learn more and register, visit: extension.psu.edu/pest-and-disease-management.

