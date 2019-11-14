Roundup of gardening news for Nov. 14, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Green Industry short course. The 2019 Ohio State University Green Industry Short Course is Dec. 3, 4 and 5 at the Columbus Convention Center in collaboration with the Ohio Turfgrass Foundation Conference and Show.

The Green Industry Short Course will include two educational tracks, a landscape pest track and a plants and practices track, Dec. 3-5. In addition, participants can also attend sessions from the following tracks: sports field management, professional lawn care, general pesticide, equipment maintenance and golf turf management.

Register online at https://ohioturfgrass.org/event/2019OTFConference.