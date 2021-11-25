Roundup of gardening news for Nov. 25, 2021

GEAUGA COUNTY

Master gardeners. Geauga County will have training for master gardener volunteers from February through mid-May. The training program is a course in plant science, and classes will be on Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $250, collected after being accepted into the program. That cost covers all books, materials, handouts and travel costs for speakers.

The deadline to apply for 2022 is Nov. 30. More information and applications can be found at geauga.osu.edu/program-areas/master-gardener-volunteers/interested-becoming-master-gardener. Those interested can drop off applications at the office at 14269 Claridon Troy Road, in Burton, on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or mail to OSU Extension, P.O. Box 387, Burton, OH 44021.

For questions, call 440-834-4656.

