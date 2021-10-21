Roundup of gardening news for Oct. 21, 2021

GEAUGA COUNTY

Rain barrels for sale. Geauga SWCD sells rain barrels throughout the year. These clay-colored, 50-gallon barrels are made from recycled polypropylene food-grade barrels and have a spigot for easy watering.

They have lid that screws on and off and a screen to deter mosquitoes from laying their eggs in the water. Each barrel weighs approximately 18 pounds.

They are 34.5 inches high and 23 inches in diameter. Barrels cost $90 each can be picked up at the Geauga SWCD Office at 14269 Claridon-Troy Road, Burton, Ohio.

Orders can be placed by calling 440-834-1122 or by emailing the district at clair@geaugaswcd.com.

