Roundup of gardening news for Oct. 4, 2018

GEAUGA COUNTY

Master Gardener volunteer training. The Ohio State University Extension office in Geauga County is taking applications from county residents for the 2019 Master Gardener Volunteer training program.

To become an OSU Extension Master Garden volunteer, qualifying students will be taught, during the 14 weeks of class, for over 50 hours on a variety of science-based horticulture and plant topics. Attending the 14 training sessions is required.

Classes will be held on Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning the first week of February and continue through mid-May at the OSU Extension of Geauga County office in Burton, Ohio. After the training classes end, each student will be required to donate, within one year, 50 hours of volunteer effort. Upon completion of all these class and volunteer requirements, participants can then qualify to become a fully certified Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener.

The fee for the program is $200 (collected after accepted into the program). This will cover all books, materials, handouts, and travel costs for speakers. The application deadline is Nov. 7, 2018, for the 2019 classes. You can pick up an application at the Extension office, 14269 Claridon Troy Road, Burton, or download one online at http://geauga.osu.edu/program-areas/master-gardener-volunteers. For information call 440-834-4656.

•••

Gardening class. Jeff Griff, owner of Lowe’s Greenhouse, will lead a workshop sponsored by the Geauga County Master Gardeners on Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. until noon, at the Geauga County OSU Extension Office, Patterson Center (at the north end of the county fairgrounds), 14269 Claridon-Troy Road, Burton, Ohio.

Griff will cover the details of general houseplant care, show a few examples of plants that are easy to maintain and talk about the resurgence in popularity of indoor gardening.

While walk-ins are usually welcome, advance registration is requested; call 440-834-4656 to register. Fee is $15.

•••

Seed collecting. Join the Geauga Park District’s Natural Resource Management team to learn about the established meadow at Frohring Meadows, plus help collect native wildflower seed for future meadow establishment and pollinator plantings.

A conservation seed collection program will be held Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to noon, Local researchers will explain how vegetation monitoring and research can help track restoration and diversity of meadows. Then participants will head into the field to help collect seed from native wildflowers and grasses. You may even take home a sampling of seed.

Register at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org or 440-286-9516.

KNOX COUNTY

Gardening workshop. “Fall in Love with Gardening,” a workshop of the Knox County Master Gardener volunteers, will be offered Oct. 20 from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 807 Coshocton Avenue, Mount Vernon.

Speakers include: Cari Jagger, OSU Extension Educator, Morrow County, on growing and caring for garlic; and Liz Hughes, owner, Groovy Plant Ranch, sharing information on winter hardy succulents and making hypertufa succulent planters.

Keynote speaker is Debra Knapke, The Garden Sage, addressing edible natives.

Registration is $40, which includes breakfast, lunch, hypertufa planter and tote bag. To register, contact Sabrina Schirtzinger, 740-397-0401 or schirtzinger.55@osu.edu.

MAHONING COUNTY

Mason bees. OSU Extension in Mahoning County will host its October Coffee Series on Oct. 15, from 9:30 a.m. until noon, at the Extension office, 490 S. Broad Street, Canfield.

Participants will discover all the facts about mason bees including their “mason-like” homes and pollination habits.

Registration is $15, which includes refreshments and handouts. To register, call 330-533-5538.

•••

Garden art. OSU Extension Master Gardeners continue their garden art series Oct. 15, from 1-3 p.m., with Ink Painting On Yupo Paper.

Each person will receive yupo paper, and will have the opportunity to make their own masterpiece. Cost is $20, which includes all materials)

The class will be held at the OSU Extension office, 490 S. Broad Street, Canfield. For details or to register, visit http://go.osu.edu/inkyupo or call 330-533-5538.

RICHLAND COUNTY

Community gardening. Dazzle with Daffodils is a new community project aimed to create a profusion of daffodils in Mansfield during the spring of 2019.

More than 15,000 daffodil bulbs will be planted this fall in Mansfield’s Central Park, South Park, North Lake Park and at several Mansfield City School locations. Groups and individuals are invited to join us for one, two or all three of the following planting dates:

Downtown Mansfield: Oct. 13, 9 a.m. until noon; meet at the Central Park Gazebo;

Mansfield City Schools: Oct. 15, 9 a.m. until noon. Planting teams will meet at the South Park Pavilion at 9 a.m. to pick up bulbs and receive their school location.

South Park and North Lake Park: Oct. 16, meet at the South Park Pavilion at 9 a.m.

Contact Roberta at Roberta@chooserichland.com or 419-755-7234 to volunteer. Any gardeners with extra bulbs? The group is also accepting donations of daffodil bulbs.

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa.

Free gardening classes. Old Economy Village in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, will conduct several free gardening classes this fall.

Cynthia Pagesh, a Beaver County Master Gardener and volunteer at Old Economy Village, will lead a workshop Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. on the importance of native plants.

The class is free, but you must register to attend (limited to 25 people). To register or for more information contact David Miller at davmiller@pa.gov or 724-266-4500 x 110.

