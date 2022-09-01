Roundup of gardening news for Sept. 1, 2022

Wood County

Blackberry cane pruning workshop. Central State University Extension is partnering with the Agriculture Incubator Foundation Farm to teach a hands-on workshop in blackberry cane pruning. The program will take place beginning at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at the AIF Farm, 13737 Middleton Pike in Bowling Green, Ohio. 

Participants will learn how to prune out the old canes and train next year’s canes; how to prepare the blackberry canes for winter; and how to reduce disease and increase blackberry yields. The workshop is free and open to the public. Register at forms.office.com/r/fNC7M5enhs. For more information, contact Michelle  Wallace at mwallace@CentralState.edu. 

