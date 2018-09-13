Roundup of gardening news for Sept. 13, 2018

MAHONING COUNTY

Coffee with the Master Gardeners. This harvesting program will start at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17 with refreshments and will continue with an educational program from 10 a.m. to noon.

Program speaker Pam Baytos, Mahoning County Master Gardener volunteer, will show participants how to spice up their kitchen through proper harvesting of herbs.

Registration for this event is $15, which includes coffee, a light breakfast and program handouts.

Registration can be mailed or dropped off at Mahoning County Extension, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio. Seating is limited and is filled on a first come, first serve basis, so register early.

For more registration and program information, contact Mahoning County Extension at 330-533-5538 or visit go.osu.edu/herbalharvest.

•••

Rock gardening. The lecture Rock Gardening: Reimagining a Classic Style for Today’s Garden, will be held at Fellows Riverside Gardens Sept. 20, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Joseph Tychonievich will share images of rock gardens to get you inspired, the basic principles of creating rock gardens, and an introduction to easy-to-grow rock garden plants to get you started.

The Rock Gardening Lecture is offered through the John S. & Doris M. Andrews Memorial Lecture Series and is a free public event. Registration is requested. To learn more or to register, call Fellows Riverside Gardens, at 330-740-7116, or email www.millcreekmetroparks.org.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)