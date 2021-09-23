Roundup of gardening news for Sept. 23, 2021

FRANKLIN COUNTY

School garden conference. The seventh annual Ohio School Garden Conference 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22. at the Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center, 2201 Fred Taylor Drive, on Ohio State University’s Columbus campus.

The conference is open to teachers, educational administrators, after-school staff, government employees, nonprofit personnel, interested community members, and others who want to start, maintain, or support a school garden.

Registration is $55, which includes a boxed breakfast and lunch and all materials. Online registration is at go.osu.edu/sgc2021. The deadline to register is Oct. 15, and registration fees cannot be refunded after that time.

The keynote speaker for the conference will be Bruce McPheron, professor of entomology and dean’s chair of CFAES International Programs. Session topics include the following, among others: school garden stories from teachers to administrators, school gardening and autism, season extension, herbal gardens, plant diseases, pollinators, farm-to-school and how to start a school garden. For more information on the conference, contact hogan.239@osu.edu.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)