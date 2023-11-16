Roundup on 4-H news for Nov. 16, 2023

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Young 4-H members from across Pennsylvania recently took part in a day-long event called State Leadership Conference, Junior. Seventy-two participants, aged 10-13, attended the conference at Penn State’s University Park campus. The theme was “BUILD: Inspire, Influence, Impact.”

The conference focused on enhancing foundational leadership skills to support the growth of younger members within 4-H. Teen 4-H members serving on the State Council led hands-on workshops and activities, State Project Ambassadors hosted a project exploration fair for participants to check out various 4-H project opportunities and Joe Johnson from the Jana Marie Foundation served as the keynote speaker.

During the closing ceremony, Pennsylvania 4-H inducted a new team of State Project Ambassadors to begin their terms.

For more information on the event and 4-H programs in your area, visit the Pennsylvania 4-H website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-H.