Running buffalo clover no longer federally endangered

COLUMBUS — A once considered extinct plant species is now flourishing, thanks to decades of hard work and dedication by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Natural Areas and Preserves and its conservation partners. The rare running buffalo clover has officially been removed from the federal endangered species list.

“This is an exciting development in the area of conservation and is really something we can all celebrate,” says Director Mary Mertz. “Now that this wildflower is thriving in Ohio, we will take every step to make sure it continues to bloom for years and years to come.”

Historically growing from the Appalachians to the Central Plains, running buffalo clover derived its name from its appearance and habitat. The plant’s stolons (an above ground stem) appear to be “running” across the ground and it was once found in areas where the grazing and movement of bison helped maintain the habitat it needed to succeed. Because of its ecological connection to bison,

The plant disappeared from the landscape after the large mammal was nearly put to extinction. Running buffalo clover was determined to be extinct by the federal government until it was rediscovered in West Virginia in 1983. Five years later, it was found in Ohio by botanists in the Division of Natural Areas and Preserves.

After an 81-year absence, this discovery marked the beginning of the division’s decades-long effort to ensure it not just survived but thrived. Over the years a number of populations have been discovered on ODNR properties including a few state nature preserves. The largest population in the state is located at Boch Hollow State Nature Preserve in Hocking County.

There were about 1,000 in 2010, and as of 2019, that number is closer to 7,000. With it going off the endangered species list, the plant will be downgraded to state potentially threatened. The division will continue monitoring populations around the state and manage populations on state owned lands to ensure success in the Buckeye State.