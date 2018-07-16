Rupp-Vue shows grand champion

WOOSTER, Ohio — A 5-year-old cow topped 46 other entries and was named grand champion at the District 7 Holstein Show July 9 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster.

Judge Rudy Kiko, Salem, Ohio, tapped Rupp-Vue Seaver Melissa, shown by Rupp-Vue Dairy Farms LLC and Delbert Yoder, for the grand champion title.

Reserve grand champion and reserve senior champion was Raygor Alexander Tara, the first-place 150,000-pound cow shown by Raygor Farms, Scott Sprunger and Family, Dalton, Ohio.

Intermediate champion in the open show was the senior 2-year-old, Toppglen Defiant Wowwee, shown by Toppglen Holsteins, New Bremen, Ohio.

Reserve intermediate champion in the open show was Sanorvalley Sammy Felicity, the senior 3-year-old shown by Bryce Sanor, North Georgetown, Ohio.

Savage-Leigh Gotta Look-Et, a winter yearling, was chosen as junior champion in both the open show and junior show. She was shown by Tim Gunkelman, Burbank, Ohio.

Reserve junior champion in both the open show and junior show was the summer yearling, Toppglen Defiant Win It-ET, shown by Toppglen Holsteins.

Premier breeder and premier exhibitor awards went to Toppglen Holsteins, Brennan, Marissa, and Logan Topp and family.

Junior show

Grand champion and intermediate champion in the junior show was Toppglen Defiant Wowwee, the senior 2-year-old, shown by Logan Topp, New Bremen, Ohio.

Reserve grand champion and senior champion in the junior show was the first-place 4-year-old, Renwind Atlantic Monica, shown by Aaron Carle, East Rochester, Ohio.

Reserve intermediate champion in the junior show was a junior 2-year-old, Toppglen Atwood Windstar shown by Brennan, Marissa, and Logan Topp.

Showmanship winners were: Senior: 1. David Miley; 2. Tim Gunkelman; 3. Brennan Topp; Intermediate: 1. Grace Gunkelman; 2. Dillon Morlock; Junior: 1. Carissa Pittman; 2. Wyatt Schlauch.

Awards were presented by Ohio Holstein Queen Allison McCumons.