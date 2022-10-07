Sale of grand champion steer helps young girl get service dog

BARLOW, Ohio — When Colten Work of Stockport, Ohio, was awarded the grand champion steer at the Barlow Independent Fair Sept. 24, he was excited for his accomplishment but had another goal in mind.

He had met a young girl with autism who was fundraising for a service dog from 4 Paws for Ability. Harper Jo Shivener had been raising funds for her own service dog, which, along with the training, can cost up to $60,000. Fortunately, 4 Paws for Ability works with families and tasks them with raising $20,000.

Shivener was diagnosed at the early age of 2 and struggles with speech and communication as well as running from family and caregivers. The service dog will allow her to take part in family outings as it is trained for her safety. Shivener’s service dog will be trained for tethering and tracking if she would get away, as well as assisting her with day-to-day tasks and redirecting and keeping her calm when needed.

Work, along with his family, parents Shawn and Leah and sister Callie, helped to solicit buyers, talk to fairgoers about Harper Jo, and wore T-shirts in support of her fundraising efforts. He was able to help Harper reach her goal and put her over the top when his grand champion steer Buckeye sold for $10,500 at the livestock sale and the Barlow Independent Fair.

All of Work’s earnings will be donated to Shivener, and she will be able to bring home her forever friend in the near future.

Several local businesses contributed to meet the $10,500 goal: Full Circle Oil Field Services, Inc., Fulton Show Cattle and Feeds, Gates Farms, Hall Drilling, Hall Financial Advisors, Integrity Oil Field Services, Michael and Emily Seaman, Moore’s Deer Processing, Niberts Insulation, Pine Ridge Meat Processing, R.C. and Son Construction, Seaman Farms LLC, Sherlock BP Oil Company, Skinner Firestone, Staley Countryside Meat Processing Co. LLC, Sweet Ride Auto Detailing, Tim Holbert, Wetz Transportation, Wetz Warehouse and Zimmer Oil.