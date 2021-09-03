Sale record set for hog to benefit King family at Jefferson County Fair

Reserve Champion Hog
Julianna King sold the reserve champion market hog to Davis Enterprises for a record price of $60 per pound.

Bidders at the 150th Jefferson County Fair broke the sale record for the highest-selling hog at the junior fair livestock sale Aug. 21, in support of the King family, after Chris King, 38, died after a short battle with COVID-19. Chris King leaves behind his wife, Megan King, and three children, Julianna, Ryan and Molly.

Chris and Megan King’s three children each showed and sold two hogs at the fair this year. Julianna King, the oldest of the siblings, placed reserve champion with her hog. Chris King loved raising show hogs with his children and spent hours helping them select their projects each year. Some of the family’s favorite memories are of road trips to inspect and choose hogs for the fair.

When Julianna King entered the sale ring with her reserve champion hog, Jefferson County 4-H youth development educator Angie Allison spoke briefly about Chris King and his family before the bidding started. 

The hog sold to Davis Enterprises, of Wintersville, for $60 per pound, setting a new hog price per pound sale record. Three of the other hogs the siblings sold brought in $21 per pound. One sold to Eric Cunningham, one to James Lash, of Cedar One Realty, and one to Jesse DeGarmo, Fomenko Excavating and Hard Rock Farm Boer Goats. 

The siblings’ other two hogs sold to Frank’s Bar and Grill, of Bloomingdale, for $18 per pound, and Hard Rock Farm Boer Goats, for $13 per pound. The family thanked buyers, bidders and friends who have supported them in a statement after the sale. 

The community also developed a fund to help support the family, in addition to the sale. Those who wish to donate can contact Dustin Ehrman at 717-304-3439 or dustin.ehrman@yahoo.com.

A complete list of Jefferson County Fair sale results is provided below:

Aug. 21, 2021
Sale total: $434,581.60

HOGS

Number of lots: 158
Average bid: $5.86 per pound

Grand champion: Cameron Best
Bid: $21 per pound
Buyer: Williams Companies

Reserve champion: Julianna King
Bid: $60 per pound (Record)
Buyer: Davis Enterprises

RABBITS

Number of lots: 15
Average bid: $366.67

Grand champion: Isabella Mitchell
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: CB Show Calves

Reserve champion: Coleman Holly
Bid: $750
Buyer: Encino Energy

LAMB

Number of lots: 24
Average bid: $8.29 per pound

Grand champion: Delaney Johnson
Bid: $25.50 per pound
Buyer: M&M Hardware

Reserve champion: Giulianna Wiley
Bid: $19 per pound
Buyer: Encino Energy

STEER

Number of lots: 17
Average bid: $3.18

Grand champion: Shelby Robinson
Bid: $5 per pound
Buyer: Jefferson Landmark

Reserve champion: Shelby Robinson
Bid: $4.50 per pound
Buyer: Colerain IGA

GOATS

Number of lots: 34
Average bid: $639.71

Grand champion: Delaney Johnson
Bid: $29 per pound
Buyer: David L. Robinson, Crestview Veterinarian Clinic and B&W Automotive Repair

Reserve champion: Reece Fomenko
Bid: $18 per pound
Buyer: Williams Companies

CHICKENS

Number of lots: 23
Average bid: $485.87

Grand champion: Carly Long
Bid: $2,350
Buyer: Dairy Queen of Rayland

Reserve champion: Carly Long
Bid: $900
Buyer: Vernon Dell Tractor

DUCKS

Number of lots: 10
Average bid: $560

Grand champion: Aiden Cooper
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Ohio Valley Natural Relief

Reserve champion: Michelle Eddy
Bid: $750
Buyer: Murrays Restaurant

GEESE

Number of lots: 4
Average bid: $556.25

Grand champion: Lizzie Frank
Bid: $750
Buyer: CB Show Cattle

Reserve champion: Lizzie Frank
Bid: $675
Buyer: 2X Transportation

TURKEY

Number of lots: 16
Average bid: $404.38

Grand champion: Ian Latynski
Bid: $750
Buyer: Petrella Brothers Village Sleep Center

Reserve champion: Ian Latynski
Bid: $600
Buyer: The Crestview Veterinary Clinic

FAIR ROYALTY

King: Cameron Best; Queen: Madalyn Anderson; Prince: Shane Griffith; Princess: Blair Allison; Court members: Corissa Griffith, Lindsey Zifzal and Emma Morrison

