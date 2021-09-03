Sale record set for hog to benefit King family at Jefferson County Fair

Bidders at the 150th Jefferson County Fair broke the sale record for the highest-selling hog at the junior fair livestock sale Aug. 21, in support of the King family, after Chris King, 38, died after a short battle with COVID-19. Chris King leaves behind his wife, Megan King, and three children, Julianna, Ryan and Molly.

Chris and Megan King’s three children each showed and sold two hogs at the fair this year. Julianna King, the oldest of the siblings, placed reserve champion with her hog. Chris King loved raising show hogs with his children and spent hours helping them select their projects each year. Some of the family’s favorite memories are of road trips to inspect and choose hogs for the fair.

When Julianna King entered the sale ring with her reserve champion hog, Jefferson County 4-H youth development educator Angie Allison spoke briefly about Chris King and his family before the bidding started.

The hog sold to Davis Enterprises, of Wintersville, for $60 per pound, setting a new hog price per pound sale record. Three of the other hogs the siblings sold brought in $21 per pound. One sold to Eric Cunningham, one to James Lash, of Cedar One Realty, and one to Jesse DeGarmo, Fomenko Excavating and Hard Rock Farm Boer Goats.

The siblings’ other two hogs sold to Frank’s Bar and Grill, of Bloomingdale, for $18 per pound, and Hard Rock Farm Boer Goats, for $13 per pound. The family thanked buyers, bidders and friends who have supported them in a statement after the sale.

The community also developed a fund to help support the family, in addition to the sale. Those who wish to donate can contact Dustin Ehrman at 717-304-3439 or dustin.ehrman@yahoo.com.

A complete list of Jefferson County Fair sale results is provided below:

Aug. 21, 2021

Sale total: $434,581.60

HOGS

Number of lots: 158

Average bid: $5.86 per pound

Grand champion: Cameron Best

Bid: $21 per pound

Buyer: Williams Companies

Reserve champion: Julianna King

Bid: $60 per pound (Record)

Buyer: Davis Enterprises

RABBITS

Number of lots: 15

Average bid: $366.67

Grand champion: Isabella Mitchell

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: CB Show Calves

Reserve champion: Coleman Holly

Bid: $750

Buyer: Encino Energy

LAMB

Number of lots: 24

Average bid: $8.29 per pound

Grand champion: Delaney Johnson

Bid: $25.50 per pound

Buyer: M&M Hardware

Reserve champion: Giulianna Wiley

Bid: $19 per pound

Buyer: Encino Energy

STEER

Number of lots: 17

Average bid: $3.18

Grand champion: Shelby Robinson

Bid: $5 per pound

Buyer: Jefferson Landmark

Reserve champion: Shelby Robinson

Bid: $4.50 per pound

Buyer: Colerain IGA

GOATS

Number of lots: 34

Average bid: $639.71

Grand champion: Delaney Johnson

Bid: $29 per pound

Buyer: David L. Robinson, Crestview Veterinarian Clinic and B&W Automotive Repair

Reserve champion: Reece Fomenko

Bid: $18 per pound

Buyer: Williams Companies

CHICKENS

Number of lots: 23

Average bid: $485.87

Grand champion: Carly Long

Bid: $2,350

Buyer: Dairy Queen of Rayland

Reserve champion: Carly Long

Bid: $900

Buyer: Vernon Dell Tractor

DUCKS

Number of lots: 10

Average bid: $560

Grand champion: Aiden Cooper

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Ohio Valley Natural Relief

Reserve champion: Michelle Eddy

Bid: $750

Buyer: Murrays Restaurant

GEESE

Number of lots: 4

Average bid: $556.25

Grand champion: Lizzie Frank

Bid: $750

Buyer: CB Show Cattle

Reserve champion: Lizzie Frank

Bid: $675

Buyer: 2X Transportation

TURKEY

Number of lots: 16

Average bid: $404.38

Grand champion: Ian Latynski

Bid: $750

Buyer: Petrella Brothers Village Sleep Center

Reserve champion: Ian Latynski

Bid: $600

Buyer: The Crestview Veterinary Clinic

FAIR ROYALTY

King: Cameron Best; Queen: Madalyn Anderson; Prince: Shane Griffith; Princess: Blair Allison; Court members: Corissa Griffith, Lindsey Zifzal and Emma Morrison

