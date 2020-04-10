Scholarship for Geauga County high school grad, majoring in education

The Omega Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a society of women educators in Geauga County, is offering a grant-in-aid to a female student who is entering her junior or senior year in college and is majoring in education.

The applicant must be a graduate of a Geauga County high school.  The deadline for completed applications is June 15, 2020. Interested applicants should contact Mrs. Deborah Hofstetter, Grant-in-Aid Committee, Delta Kappa Gamma, P.O. Box 313, Chardon, OH 44024.

