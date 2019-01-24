Scholarship program offers 10 students up to $5,000 each

Students who are passionate about changing the world for the better can get up to $5,000 to support their education through POET’s Never Satisfied program. Scholarship applications close on Friday, Feb. 1.

POET, the world’s largest producer of biofuels, is offering scholarships to students enrolled in any two- or four-year post-secondary school, regardless of major or GPA. POET is expanding its scholarship program, now in its third year, to support 10 students for a cumulative total of up to $50,000.

“For over 30 years, we’ve been changing the world with one big idea after another,” said Kyle Gilley, POET Senior Vice President of External Affairs and Communications. “Our strength has come from the communities we’re connected to, and we’ve excited to support our future innovators and change-makers as they strive to fulfill their big ideas.”

To apply for the POET Never Satisfied Scholarships, visit www.poet.com/neversatisfied.

About POET

POET, the world’s largest biofuels producer, is a leader in biorefining through its efficient, vertically integrated approach to production. Started in 1987, the company today has a network of 27 production facilities. POET, through its joint venture with DSM, also operates a commercial-scale cellulosic ethanol plant in Emmetsburg, Iowa. For more information, visit http://www.poet.com.