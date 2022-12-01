Scholarships available for students pursuing careers in dairy industry

Reston, Va. — Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) is now accepting applications for its 2023 scholarship program. Every year the cooperative awards five $1,000 scholarships to undergraduate students pursuing careers in the dairy industry. New for 2023, MDVA will also offer one $1,000 scholarship to a graduate student pursuing a master’s degree or Ph.D. in dairy science.

To be eligible for a scholarship, applicants must be the son, daughter, grandchild or employee of an active co-op member, or the child of an MDVA employee. Students must also be enrolled or enrolling in an accredited two or four-year college or university program.

Undergraduate applicants will need to submit a cover letter and resume, as well as responses to essay questions, an official school transcript, and a letter of recommendation. Graduate students will need to submit a resume, research summary, and two letters of recommendation.

Applications must be submitted online. All applications are due by February 24, 2023, and winners will be selected and announced in early April 2023. Links to the applications: Undergraduate Application and Graduate Application.

Maryland & Virginia administers our annual scholarship program through our MDVA Fund. We take pride in supporting the educational and nutritional needs of the communities in our milkshed through our MDVA Fund. For more information, please contact Amanda Culp at 540-333-9873 or aculp@mdvamilk.com.