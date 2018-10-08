School and nonprofit create farm partnership

BATH, Ohio — Old Trail School, a private daycare, preschool and school for ages 2 through eighth grade, and Countryside, a nonprofit located in Cuyahoga Valley National Park, have created a new farm-school partnership.

The Farm Project will provide hands-on educational opportunities for the school, by raising crops and livestock, composting and aquaculture, raising produce and eggs for use by the school’s kitchen.

This partnership was announced Oct. 6 at the school where a future outdoor classroom will be built in 2019.

The school operated an 11-acre organic farm on this site from 2013 to 2016 in partnership with Hattie Larlham and has been seeking a new partner since 2016.

The Farm Project will include crop and livestock production as well as the school’s existing composting and apiary (beekeeping) programs. The school’s executive chef will work closely with Countryside’s farm educator to determine which farm products are needed to supply the school’s lunch program.

Any extra produce or eggs that are not needed by the school will be donated to local nonprofit organizations.

“This is a great partnership. Not only do we get to share our mission with the students, connecting them to where their food comes from, it’s a win-win for everyone,” said Tracy Emrick, Countryside CEO.

Both the school at the nonprofit are located in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Bath, Ohio.

For more information about the new project, visit www.oldtrail.org or www.cvcountryside.org.