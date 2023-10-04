Schuylkill County native named 2023 Pennsylvania Dairy Princess

LAURELTON, Pa. — Alexis Butler, of Schuylkill County, will represent the state’s dairy industry for the next year as the 67th Pennsylvania Dairy Princess.

Alexis was crowned Sept. 23 in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania at the conclusion of a three-day competition with 24 other county dairy princesses. Alexis is the daughter of Ted and Tonya Butler, of Pine Grove, Pennsylvania. She was crowned by outgoing state princess Selina Horst, of Franklin County.

Contestants were judged on public speaking, dairy industry knowledge, poise and personality. Each contestant prepared a speech, presentation and recipe promoting milk and dairy products; submitted a scrapbook of promotion activities; took a test on dairy promotion knowledge; and was interviewed by a panel of three judges. Optional contests were radio spots and a poster display.

Alexis is a junior at the Pine Grove Area High School where she participates in the archery club, is class president and is an active FFA member serving as chapter president. She works at a local dairy farm where she feeds calves and milks the cows. She also enjoys showing Brown Swiss dairy cattle, Holstein dairy beef, market goats and market lambs at her county fair. She is an active member of her church, the Pine Grove Community Church as well as the Circle youth group.

First alternate is Emily Wright, of Crawford County. Emily was voted Miss Congeniality by the other county princesses. Emily is the daughter of Kevin and Kim Wright, of Cochranton, Pennsylvania. Emily helps on her third-generation beef and dairy farm Wright Way Farm alongside her father. Her farm was primarily dairy until the early 2000s when they stopped milking. However, they kept heifers and some cows at other farms until around 2015. Her family showed their heifers until 2020.

She was an active member in her 4-H club Blooming Valley for 9 years, where she held the president’s office. Emily graduated from Cochranton Junior Senior High School, where she played on the varsity soccer team, was a cheerleader and was a member of the French Club. She’s currently a junior at Pennwest at Edinboro, where she’s involved in the Chi Alpha Ministry group and was elected in Wayne Township as the Inspector of Elections.

Second alternate is Lebanon County’s Mackenzie Thomas, daughter of Mark and Christine Thomas. Mackenzie is a graduate of Cedar Crest High School where she was heavily involved with FFA, sports and Future Business Leaders of America. Mackenzie works at Furnace Hill Holsteins. In her spare time, she enjoys dirt biking and spending time with her family.