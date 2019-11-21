Scott a national winner of diversified crop production

GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio — Justin Scott from the Indian Valley FFA Chapter was selected as a national winner for the National FFA Proficiency Award in Diversified Crop Production — Placement.

In August, Scott was named as one of only four people chosen to compete for this award at the national finals held during the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

Scott is employed on Everett Grain Farm outside of Gnadenhutten, a 1,200-acre farming operation consisting primarily of a 50-50 rotation between yellow dent corn and soybeans. His cousin, Doug Everett, has slowly empowered him to take on more responsibilities, beginning with cleaning equipment and operating tillage implements and working to maintaining and repairing equipment, transporting grain and making management decisions. Scott is supported by his parents, Sommer and Tim Everett, and his FFA advisor, David Stiles. Scott is currently enrolled as a sophomore attending Kent State University-Tuscarawas, majoring in Agricultural Business.

A member of the Indian Valley FFA Chapter, he was selected as the Ohio FFA Diversified Crop Production — Placement Proficiency winner last during the Ohio FFA Convention last May. He then became eligible for the national award after being selected as one of four national finalists during the 2019 National FFA National Finalist Selection Process earlier this summer. In recognition of being a national finalist, Scott received a national finalist medallion, a national winner medallion, and $1,000 during the special ceremony at the National FFA Convention & Expo. Winners of the 2019 National Agricultural Proficiency Awards were announced Nov. 1 during the fifth general session at the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo.