Second population of spotted lanternfly found in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has confirmed a second population of the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycormia delicatula) near Ridgeley, West Virginia.

The invasive pest was reported through the department’s bug busters hotline Sept. 28 and confirmed by West Virginia Department of Agriculture and APHIS employees the following week.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture collected a specimen and will be conducting treatments with USDA-APHIS to contain the insects.

“Our staff have been diligent on public outreach and inspections. The fact this report came from a resident, shows folks are on the lookout for this new, invasive pest,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.

Report it

“If you believe you spot the spotted lanternfly, make sure to report it to the WVDA.”

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive plant hopper that is native to China and arrived in North America hidden on goods imported from Asia. Juvenile spotted lanternflies, known as nymphs, and adults prefer to feed on the invasive tree known as tree-of-heaven (Ailanthus altissima), but also feed on a wide range of crops and plants, including: grapes, apples, hops, walnuts and hardwood trees.

“The WVDA is encouraging landowners to inspect their property for egg masses and adult life stages, especially for properties that contain numerous tree-of-heaven,” said West Virginia Department of Agriculture spotted lanternfly coordinator Kristen Wickert.

“The greater the effort to track the movement of this pest, the more effective our treatment can be to combat it. We rely heavily on the public to aid us on this effort.”

Treatments for the spotted lanternfly are done in cooperation with USDA-APHIS.

For more information or to report potential West Virginia spotted lanternfly sightings, contact bugbusters@wvda.us or 304-558-2212.