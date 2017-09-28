Select Sires bull hits 1 million units

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — Select Sires’ Holstein bull 7HO11314 Mountfield SSI Dcy Mogul-ET (EX-93-GM) has exceeded 1 million units in sales at seven years of age.

This marks the 10th sire in Select Sires’ history to reach this milestone.

Bred by Mountfield Farms, Roger and Phil Marshfield, Marcellus, New York, Mogul was purchased by Select Sires Inc., as an embryo and went through the Aggressive Reproductive Technologies program.

“Skeptics were quickly shown the value of genomic testing, and Mogul was a serious example of the power genomics could give to us,” said Jeff Ziegler, genomics program manager at Select Sires.

Mogul debuted as the second highest ranking young sire in the breed in December 2011 with a genomic proof of +1,469M, +87F, +52P and +3.55T. Three years later, Mogul appeared at the number one spot on the TPI list.

Criticized for siring ‘fat bred heifers,’ Ziegler said “the number of extremely high-scored young Mogul daughters in some of the very best genetic herds in the world show that his dominance will continue for some time.”

Based in Plain City, Ohio, Select Sires Inc., is North America’s largest A.I. organization and is comprised of nine farmer-owned and -controlled cooperatives.