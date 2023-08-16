SepticSmart workshop offered in Geauga County

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District and Geauga Public Health are collaborating to promote national “SepticSmart” Week by offering a SepticSmart Workshop on Sept. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Geauga County Public Library Administrative Center, 12701 Ravenwood Drive, Chardon, Ohio.

This program will provide helpful tips and resources on how a home septic system works, how to maintain your system and what to do when it appears to not be working properly. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from local resource professionals and find out how to extend the life of their systems while protecting their investments, water resources and public health.

The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are required due to limited seating. Interested parties can register and learn more at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-septicsmart-registration-696042119717?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For more information call 440-834-1122 or email gprunty@geauga.oh.gov.