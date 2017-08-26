Share your grandparents’ wisdom

There’s still three days left to tell us what your grandparents taught you! Grandparents play a major role in most of our lives. Now, we’re giving you a chance to show your appreciation and get your grandparent’s name in print. Share the most important thing you learned from them by finishing the sentence: “My grandparent(s) taught me…”

For example, “My grandpa taught me how to fish” or “my grandma taught me how to milk a cow.” Feel free to add a few sentences of explanation if you want to tell us more of the story.

Farm and Dairy will publish your responses in the Sept. 7 issue, in time for Grandparents’ Day.

What we need

Send responses to editorial@farmanddairy.com or Farm and Dairy Grandparents Day, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. Include your name, hometown, state and phone number or email for verification, as well as your grandparents’ names, hometowns and states. Phone numbers and emails will not be published.

You can also send us pictures with your grandparents for an online version of the story. The deadline is Aug. 28. You can respond on Twitter to @farmanddairy with #grandwisdom.