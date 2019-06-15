Shawnee State Forest to expand by 1,200 acres

COLUMBUS — More than 1,200 acres of forest land adjacent to Shawnee State Forest in southern Ohio will be acquired with a federal partnership grant through the Forest Legacy Program, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry.

The land will become part of Shawnee State Forest and will be near Shawnee State Park and The Nature Conservancy’s Edge of Appalachia Preserve. “

The purchase … will significantly expand Ohio’s largest contiguous block of forest land, enhancing biodiversity and providing a mix of recreational opportunities,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz.

Ohio’s Forest Legacy Program has obtained funding to permanently protect 8,648 acres of forests within Ohio since 2005.

More information can be found at forestry.ohiodnr.gov/legacyprogram.