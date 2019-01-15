Sheep producers fill Farm Show show ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Natural Colored ram shown by Mikara Anderson, of Huntingdon Co., and a Corriedale ewe exhibited by Rebecca Kugler, of Berks Co., were named supreme ram and ewe of the wool breed sheep show at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show.

John Mrozinski of New Carlisle, Ind., evaluated four breed classes of wool sheep before crowning the champions.

In the meat breeding sheep show, judged by Jeremy Etzler, South Solon, Ohio, Anderson also won the supreme champion ewe honors with her Hampshire ewe. A Cheviot ram exhibited by Brooke Mazepink, Chester Co., was named supreme ram.

Individual breed winners in both shows included:

Corriedale. Champion ram: Marian and Ralph Lovell, Lycoming Co.; reserve: Rebecca Kugler, Berks Co.; champion ewe: Rebecca Kugler; reserve: Zachary Claycomb, Bedford Co.

Merino. Champion ram: Connie Dunn of Butler, Butler Co.; reserve: Lew Crouse of Sycamore, Greene Co.; champion and reserve ewes: Lew Crouse of Sycamore, Greene Co.;

Natural Colored. Champion and reserve rams, champion and reserve ewes: Mikara Anderson.

All Other Breeds. Wool. Champion ram: Walter Clark of Meadville, Crawford Co.; reserve: Blair Steele, Mercer, Mercer Co.; champion ewe: Lew Crouse; reserve: Blair Steele;

Montadale. Champion and reserve rams, champion ewe: Eli Claycomb, Bedford Co.; reserve ewe: Tisha Ebling, Lebanon Co.

Cheviot. Champion and reserve rams, champion ewe: Brooke Mazepink, Chester Co.; reserve ewe: Emma Oberholtzer, Lancaster Co.

Tunis. Champion ram, champion and reserve ewes: Kyle Mccauley, Chester Co.; reserve ram: Kally Parish, Darlington, Beaver Co.;

Dorset. Champion ram, champion and reserve ewes: Olivia Waggoner, Adams Co.; reserve: Hollystone Farm of Lycoming Co.;

Hampshire. Champion ram/ewe; reserve ram/ewe: Mikara Anderson;

All Other Breeds. Meat. Champion ram, reserve ewe: Amanda Oberholtzer, Lancaster Co.; reserve ram, champion ewe: Emma Oberholtzer, Lancaster Co.

Shropshire. Champion ram: Colette Hoffman, Snyder Co.; reserve ram and ewe: Jeremiah Snyder, Lancaster Co.; champion ewe: Zackary Bare, Chester Co.;

Southdown. Champion and reserve rams: Bryce Waggoner, York Co.; champion ewe: Jade Wilson, Crawford Co.; reserve: Derek Wilson, Crawford Co.

Suffolk. Champion ram: Emily Bollinger, Lancaster Co.; reserve ram and champion ewe: Kyle Mccauley; reserve ewe: Zachary Bollinger, Lancaster Co.