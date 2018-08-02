Sherrod Brown named to farm bill committee

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is one of nine senators named to the 2018 Farm Bill Conference Committee.

In addition to Brown, the committee, named Aug. 1, includes: U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.; and Sens. John Boozman, R-Ark.; John Hoeven, R-N.D; Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.; and Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D.

The House conferees were announced earlier in July.

“This strong group of Senate conferees knows how to work together on a bipartisan basis to get the farm bill across the finish line,” said Roberts and Stabenow in a statement following the Senate announcement.

On June 28, 2018, the U.S. Senate passed the 2018 farm bill on a strong bipartisan 86-11 vote — the most votes a Senate Farm Bill has ever received.

A public meeting of the conference committee will be announced at a later date.