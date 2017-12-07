Small farm workshop set for Jan. 20 in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Extension office will offer the 2018 Northeast Ohio Small Farm Workshop Jan. 20.

This workshop will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Ashtabula County Extension office, 39 Wall St., Jefferson.

Workshop

This workshop is designed to help landowners increase profits from their small acreage.

Participants will learn more about the current opportunities in small-scale farming; how to identify strengths and weaknesses of the farm; how to keep records and develop budgets; and how to effectively price and market products to consumers. Learn more about farm insurance, governmental assistance, farm taxes and ways to mitigate risk.

Register

The registration fee is $25 per person. This includes a small farmer resource notebook, refreshments and lunch. Register by Jan. 12. Space is limited to the first 35 registrants.

Make checks payable to OSU Extension, and mail to: Ashtabula County Extension office, 39 Wall St., Jefferson, OH 44047.

Details

Call 440-576-9008 for information or visit go.osu.edu/ne-events.